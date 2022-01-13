Kinston Teens to host two vaccine events, Governor Roy Cooper to visit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As the Omicron variant continues to spread, people are looking towards COVID tests and vaccinations at higher rates.

Kinston Teens is stepping up to help fight the Omicron variant across Lenoir County. The group, led by Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs, is hosting two vaccination events on Thursday to help get people protected.

Programs and Development Coordinator Chasity Pate said not only is this a vaccine event but that they want to help educate people about the virus as well.

“Just allowing the community to come out and not only get shots and get tested but to also receive educational resources,” Pate said. “So they’ll have something to take away and get to their family or friends to educate them on why it’s essential to get boosted, get vaccinated and get tested regularly, especially if they are exposed to COVID-19.”

Pate also said the need for these types of events is also still very much present in the community.

“A lot of people are still calling our office and seeing where they can get tested, where they can get on vaccinations and showing up to our events when we have them. So it’s really heartwarming to see that people are relying on us to make sure that they know where they can get tested, where they can get vaccines,” said Pate.

In addition to vaccines, the events will also have both PCR and rapid testing offered as well through partnerships with other organizations.

There are two locations for Thursday’s event. One is at the Holloway Recreation Center from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., which is in partnership with the city of Kinston. The other event is at the Kinston-Lenoir Public Library from 2-6 p.m. in partnership with Neuse Regional Libraries.

Gov. Roy Cooper will be at the Holloway Center location on Thursday to see the work being done by the group and tour the site.