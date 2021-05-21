Las Vegas strip club offering free vaccination clinic with dances, bottle service

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas will be hosting pop-up vaccination site on Friday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Las Vegas strip club is hosting a free vaccination clinic Friday where dances and complimentary bottles will be provided.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering the free vaccines for adults 21 and older at its Dean Martin Drive location.

The pop-up clinic is being put on in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Anyone who receives a vaccine during the clinic will receive a membership card, a bottle, free dances and tickets to one of the club’s shows.

“The club is hosting the vaccination site to help promote the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and to offer an on-site amenity for clubgoers, staff and locals,” club leaders said in a statement.

The club’s namesake, Larry Flynt, died earlier this year at age 78.