Latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic held outside grocery store in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston held its latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Piggly Wiggly on Monday.

The event was held from 1-3 p.m. at the grocery store, located at 604 N. McLewean St. It was a walk-up clinic with no appointment necessary. A set number of vaccines were distributed.

Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown said they wanted to start having clinics at places that were easily accessible to the public, which is why the grocery store was the site for the latest vaccination location.

Brown also encouraged people to approach their staff with any questions they may have or to learn more about the vaccination. She hopes to have future clinics at places like apartment complexes soon.