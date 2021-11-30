Latest: See which counties in ENC rank amongst the highest for COVID-19 vaccination rate in NC

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 26 had reached 776,349 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Nov. 24, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

1 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (24,172 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (8,582 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (144 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,069 (8,036 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

2 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#49. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (13,158 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (4,744 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (53 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,094 (3,562 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

3 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#48. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (87,655 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (20,518 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (146 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,746 (30,267 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

4 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (21,359 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (6,460 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (72 total deaths)

— 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,323 (5,854 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

5 / 50Canva

#46. Pasquotank County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (19,407 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (6,182 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (108 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,771 (5,484 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

6 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (118,363 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (24,765 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (361 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,713 (37,689 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

7 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (27,686 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (9,338 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (177 total deaths)

— 77.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,250 (9,651 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

8 / 50Canva

#43. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (8,712 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (3,188 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,221 (2,848 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

9 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (5,602 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (2,901 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (38 total deaths)

— 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,110 (1,697 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolinahttps://028606fff1cb88851988a96e38eb2c24.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

10 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (108,123 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (23,835 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (345 total deaths)

— 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,674 (33,927 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

11 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (28,146 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (7,026 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (40 total deaths)

— 60.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,222 (6,866 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

12 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (7,001 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (2,772 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)

— 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,890 (2,355 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

13 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#38. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (80,257 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (24,916 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (436 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,255 (29,126 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

14 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#37. Currituck County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (13,993 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 96.4% (4,389 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (27 total deaths)

— 45.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,727 (2,978 total cases)

— 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

15 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#36. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (23,768 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (9,502 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (131 total deaths)

— 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,742 (7,398 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

16 / 50Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (17,466 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (7,397 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (50 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,575 (3,980 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

17 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (7,249 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (2,385 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (28 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,155 (2,020 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

18 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (31,470 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (8,862 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (110 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,534 (9,597 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

19 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (10,060 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (3,664 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (33 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,427 (2,452 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

20 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (6,493 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (3,117 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (26 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,783 (1,754 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

21 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Vance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (22,805 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (7,049 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (104 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,774 (7,025 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

22 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#29. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (38,415 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (13,468 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (98 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,329 (6,947 total cases)

— 35.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

23 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (22,143 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (7,416 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (81 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,565 (6,669 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

24 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (20,400 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (6,552 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (88 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,355 (5,274 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

25 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#26. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (14,792 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (7,455 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,511 (4,724 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

26 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (5,715 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (1,391 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (8 total deaths)

— 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,052 (1,201 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

27 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#24. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (11,439 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (4,117 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (65 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,316 (2,897 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

28 / 50Canva

#23. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (32,859 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (12,841 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (153 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,462 (7,766 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

29 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#22. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (53,121 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (21,255 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (252 total deaths)

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,806 (13,927 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

30 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (89,548 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (24,379 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (349 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,045 (27,197 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

31 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (49,855 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (15,270 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (237 total deaths)

— 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,489 (15,549 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

32 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#19. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (62,181 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (24,174 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (218 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,507 (15,859 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

33 / 50Canva

#18. Carteret County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (36,970 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (14,388 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (83 total deaths)

— 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,484 (8,673 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

34 / 50Canva

#17. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (5,999 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (2,392 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 54 (6 total deaths)

— 69.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,812 (1,761 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

35 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#16. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (108,026 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.1% (17,720 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (272 total deaths)

— 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,381 (30,445 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

36 / 50JNix // Shutterstock

#15. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (19,768 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (8,533 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (77 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,251 (5,110 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

37 / 50Canva

#14. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (297,047 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (71,526 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (915 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,045 (70,072 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

38 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (212,898 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (52,991 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (578 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,000 (53,520 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

39 / 50Canva

#12. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (56,953 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.1% (18,306 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (159 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,223 (14,527 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

40 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#11. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (623,627 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (109,525 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (1,272 total deaths)

— 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,536 (161,399 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

41 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (34,313 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (8,361 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (105 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,570 (8,202 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

42 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#9. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (81,409 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (38,443 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (245 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,723 (16,743 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

43 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#8. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (133,752 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (36,911 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (296 total deaths)

— 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,453 (29,199 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

44 / 50Canva

#7. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (194,769 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (34,988 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (491 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,102 (47,313 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

45 / 50Canva

#6. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (2,918 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (942 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,257 (852 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

46 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (157,078 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (44,039 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (433 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,278 (29,457 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

47 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (202,780 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.0% (38,526 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (263 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,086 (35,640 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

48 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (717,737 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.8% (125,612 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (902 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,982 (133,215 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

49 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#2. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (101,544 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 97.1% (21,027 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (110 total deaths)

— 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,192 (12,163 total cases)

— 43.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

50 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#1. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (25,560 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,903 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (15 total deaths)

— 77.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,949 (4,052 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina