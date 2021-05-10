Leaders hold NC Latino COVID-19 task force meeting to address health disparities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders with the Association of Mexicans (AMEXCAN) in North Carolina are holding NC Latino COVID-19 task force meetings. They recognize these communities are more vulnerable to other health disparities as well.

The group is working with local health departments, community partners, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to share more information on these issues.

The goal is to prevent the further spread of the virus in Latino communities across the state. Some of these efforts include providing free at-home covid-19 testing kits. Vaccines are another main focus.

The Pitt County Health Department is doing its part by expanding mobile vaccination efforts. “Our communicable disease nurses, and our preparedness coordinator, as well as our interpreters, have gone out in the Belvoir area of Pitt County and areas where there are some neighborhoods for many Latino’s living in that area, “ explains Amy Attem, the Deputy Health Director at Pitt County’s Health Dept.

The Pitt County Health Department is also looking for input from these communities on health needs. AMEXCAN encourages Hispanic and Latino residents to engage in these efforts to help further address health issues impacting their community.

Versión en español

https://redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=YDLYHLEDL3

English Version

https://redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW

In Pitt County, there are two mass walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for the entire community this week.

The first clinic is Thursday, May 13th at Cornerstone Church located at 1095 Allen Rd Greenville from 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The second clinic is on Friday, May 14th at Jarvis Church located at 510 S Washington St Greenville from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.