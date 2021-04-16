Lenoir County among best, Edgecombe County among worst for COVID-19 cases in new NCDHHS map

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows one red county — an increase from zero on the previous April 1 County Alert System.

Friday’s update also lists 20 orange counties (previously 21 counties in the April 1 report), 48 yellow counties (previously 47) and 30 light yellow counties (previously 31). Lenoir County is the only one of the 100 counties in North Carolina that is currently low impact/green. To the north, Edgecombe County is the only one in the state at the Critical Impact/Red leve.

These updates account for 18 counties having moved up a tier (toward red) since the last report, 19 counties having moved down a tier (toward green) and 63 counties remaining in the same tier.

North Carolina’s key metrics show a leveling of COVID-19 trends after several weeks of decline. Although levels are far below the post-holiday peak in January, most of the state continues to experience significant or substantial community spread with concerning increases in younger adult age groups.

“We want to see our trends in new cases, hospitalizations and percent positive of tests decline again,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The best way we can do that is by having as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible and keep wearing our masks when out in public.”

To slow the spread of the virus, people should get vaccinated and continue adherence to the 3Ws until most people have a chance to get vaccinated. Regardless of what tier your county is currently in, individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials all have a responsibility to take these recommended actions and others outline in the County Alert System.

Red and orange counties need to do even more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities; it is strongly recommended these counties go further and build upon updated recommendations outlined in the report.

The COVID-19 County Alert System gives individuals, businesses and community organizations, and public officials a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take slow the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 County Alert System uses metrics informed by North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into five tiers: