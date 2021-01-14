Lenoir County announces six deaths related to COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting six additional deaths in the county related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to 86.

Health officials said all six residents were older than 65 with underlying health conditions.

“This is a time of tremendous sorrow for these families,” Lenoir County Health Department Director

Pamela Brown said. “My prayers are with them.”

Information regarding COVID-19 and prevention methods can be found here or by calling 866-462-3821.