Lenoir County health workers stress coronavirus safety after six deaths

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County health workers say people need to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 as they work to vaccinate people for the virus.

Lenoir County saw six deaths from coronavirus on Thursday. The number of people who have the virus has also risen. Health department workers are vaccinating people as quickly and as safely as possible.

Officials say they have a limited supply of doses, but more local healthcare providers are joining the effort to give out those shots.

“I think it’s just going to be wonderful as we start to be able to give or to share vaccine with these other providers,” said Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown. “You know when you’ve got just one or two places in a county where you can get a vaccine and you can expand that to five or seven places, that’s always very helpful.”

Lenoir County’s health director is asking people to be patient as health workers do all they can to vaccinate the community.