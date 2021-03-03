Lenoir County Public Schools employees get their shot at the vaccine

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County officials are working to get teachers and other school employees vaccinated for COVID. They held a clinic at area schools on Wednesday to get them their shots, allocating nearly 500 doses of the vaccine.

“It’s exciting, and we’re thrilled about (Wednesday). We see it as an important step, a big day,” said Brent Williams, Lenoir County Public Schools superintendent.

North Carolina health officials urge schools to reopen

Employees who were getting their shots said they have been waiting for their turn.

“Kudos to the district for spreading such a smooth and wonderful program here and availing their employees of this opportunity. We are just so thankful, and it’s run extremely well,” said Lynn Fulton with Rochelle Middle School.

The vaccination event is a partnership between the school district and the health department.

“This is something that builds and strengthens our community. Our teachers are at the heart of it,” said Lenoir County’s Health Director Pamela Brown.

Williams is happy to see school employees get their vaccines. He said what he’s hearing about these shots reminds him of something not happening in the pandemic, pep rallies.

“There is tremendous excitement and optimism from our staff members, and they’re really thrilled about this opportunity to be vaccinated, and it’s been a long time coming, so we are really excited about it,” said Williams.

Williams knows this would not be possible if it weren’t for a lot of people and a lot of hard work.

“With help of the National Guard, it’s been great, and we appreciate their help. It’s been a big benefit to us, and it really emphasizes that with an effort this important, collaboration is really key,” Williams said.

County officials and employees say they look forward to getting back into schools permanently. They’re also glad to do their part in keeping communities safe.