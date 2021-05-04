Lenoir County sees COVID-19 cases rise as restrictions ease

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Don Hardy issued a proclamation on Monday, terminating the city’s mask mandate and curfew. Hardy said he wants his city to still follow the state and Gov. Roy Cooper’s lead.

“we’re just trying to hold tight and do what’s necessary,” said Hardy. “I appreciate all the Kinstonians for working and doing their due diligence.”

Lenoir County leaders are still keeping their eyes on the COVID case count.

“This disease is a tough one, and it will take any opportunity it has to resurface,” said Pamela Brown, Lenoir County’s health director.

Brown has seen the number of daily cases almost triple over the last two weeks. She said she has also seen a declining vaccination rate.

“Every vaccine is a victory,” said Brown. “People will make a decision that is best for them, but I want them to make it with some good information.”

The health department is bringing vaccines to the community, popping up outside grocery stores, apartment complexes and even large employers.

“I have really hated to announce deaths from COVID-19. This has really been a serious and devastating illness for the community, but we are hopefully moving in to a different phase,” said Brown.

For more information on where you can get a COVID vaccination in Lenoir County, click here.