Lenoir County working to clear up confusion where COVID-19 vaccination phone bank calls flagged as ‘potential spam’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County health officials are alerting residents that their attempts to call people about COVID-19 vaccine appointments may be flagged as “potential spam” by their cell phone provider.

It’s an issue they say they are working to resolve. Due to the large call volume, “many cell phone providers have flagged the Lenoir County EOC phone number as ‘Potential Spam’. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue,” Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said in a press release on Tuesday.

“In order for residents to not miss a call from the Lenoir County Health Department, we ask they either be aware the ‘potential spam’ label could be a representative of the Lenoir County Health Department and answer or simply add 252-559-1911 into their contacts, which will remove the ‘potential spam’ label.”

“We want to make certain every Lenoir County resident who has left a message for the health department to get their vaccination will answer the phone when we call,” Lenoir County Emergency Services Deputy Director of Emergency Management Samuel Kornegay said. “This is an easy way for residents to get that call. If you see 252-559-1911 come across your cell or home number, please answer.”

“We appreciate the continued partnership, support and patience of our community as we work with state and federal officials to secure and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” Lenoir County Manager Michael James said. “To date, more than 4,000 vaccines have been administered in Lenoir County.”