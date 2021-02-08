Less than 3% of NC has received both COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two months into COVID-19 vaccinations, 1.4 million doses have been administered to North Carolinians.

The state administered 1.2 million of those, leaving the rest to federal officials to use at long-term care facilities.

While the 1 million mark is a milestone, it represents a small fraction of the state’s population.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows less than 10 percent of the state’s population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

Chowan County has outpaced much of the state, vaccinating almost a quarter, 24 percent, of its population with a first dose.

About 5 percent of its resident have received a second dose.

Among the Triangle’s largest counties, Durham County has vaccinated just over 4 percent of its residents with a second dose while Cumberland County vaccinating 3 percent and Wake County about 2 percent with a second dose.

“More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.” Sec. Mandy Cohen, M.D.

The state recently started to publicly disclose a breakdown down of those vaccinations by demographics including a race at the county level.

In a statement, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. said, “North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data.”

NCDHHS said they have set aside 30,000 vaccine doses for community vaccination events and new providers with the purpose of reaching underserved communities.

At this point, however, more than 80 percent of people who have completed the vaccine process were white.

County-by-County

In Cumberland, Durham and Wake counties, vaccines went largely to white and Asian patients.

The American Indian, Hispanic and Black population continue to be vaccinated at lower rates.

As CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary reported, the disparity was not completely unexpected. Historical medical mistrust or information roadblocks may be playing a role in the vaccine gaps.

A break down of the percent of the population vaccinated with a second doses by race is below:

Cumberland County:

Asian: 4.8 percent vaccinated

White: 3.7 percent vaccinated

Hispanic: 1 percent vaccinated

Black: 1.9 percent vaccinated

American Indian: 1.5 percent vaccinated

Durham County:

Asian: 6.5 percent vaccinated

White: 5.5 percent vaccinated

Hispanic: 2 percent vaccinated

Black: 1.7 percent vaccinated

American Indian: 1.6 percent vaccinated

Wake County: