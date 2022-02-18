Local health officials still push caution against COVID-19 as Gov. Cooper encourages end of mask mandates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday called for North Carolina schools and cities to lift their mask mandates. With the new announcement, the debate is shifting to whether this is a good decision.

“We in this country have lost over 900,000 people to this disease in two years. That’s, that’s incredible,” said Paul Cook, professor of medicine at Brody School of Medicine and chief of the Infectious Disease Department.

“And I think that we’ve got to be cognizant of the fact that these organisms are out there, and they’re going to continue to be out there. And if we take our mask off, we do run the risk of transmitting infections.”

CLICK HERE for the latest COVID-19 news

Cook said that if people take this too far, then we’re going to see spikes in the number of infections again. He also said that we’ve dealt with situations previously where COVID-19 decreases, restrictions relax and then there’s another increase in cases.

With masks mandate lifting, he believes this could make for the same situation.

In Lenoir County, one health official said their county is in a different place than it was a year or even six months ago. Even though there are still over 100 active COVID cases, their numbers are looking better.

Officials said it’s now a matter of knowing where to go from here as the pandemic continues.

“There are some things that we have done with this disease as a society. But there are some things that we’ve had to navigate as an individual,” said Pamela Brown, director of Lenoir County Health Department.

“And I think what’s happening is we’re kind of going more from those societal, to let’s look at this more on a family, or an organization, or a person base. Let’s see what the circumstances are, then you make a good decision,” Brown said.

Both Brown and Cook said now is the perfect time to revisit the idea of getting vaccines and boosters if you haven’t been vaccinated already as the mask mandate lifts.

March 7 is when masks will be officially optional in North Carolina. But masks will still be required in places such as public transit, jails and medical facilities.