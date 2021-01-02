Man charged for organizing Orange County gathering dubbed ‘biggest New Year’s party in the state’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gathering advertised as the “biggest New Year’s party in the state” led to one person being charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order against such events, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the report of a party at a large tent on the property of 1021 Palmers Grove Church Rd., which is the site of the Palmers Grove Community Center. Once on scene, they found about 100 people at the New Year’s Eve party, a news release said.

Jacob Alfred Kurtis Bethea, 30, was charged with violating the governor’s executive order.

Bethea, who lives in Burlington, called the event “New Years in the Valley.” He advertised it on social media as the biggest New Year’s Eve party in North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

Partygoers had to purchase tickets online before they could receive the address of the gathering. About 10 people carrying semi-automatic handguns provided security for the event. One was carrying an AR-15, the release said.

Bethea was also served an outstanding warrant from Guilford County for another executive order violation in connection with an event in September. He was released on a written promise to appear and is due in court on March 1.