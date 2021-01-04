Martin County officials reporting COVID-19 outbreak at social services department

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the county’s social services department.

Interim County Manager Cindy Ange said the outbreak started about three weeks ago with 11 employees testing positive for the virus. Those employees immediately began working from home to stop the spread. The county also sanitized the building.

Currently, there are only four active cases among employees, and one of those employees will return to work Wednesday, Ange said.

Ange said the county is working to identify which positions can work from home to start rotating employees as a precaution. Martin County will also continue to sanitize the building daily, Ange said.