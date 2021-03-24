Martin General Hospital announces relaxing of visitor restrictions

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decrease, Martin General Hospital is easing visitation restrictions.

Beginning Wednesday, patients may have up to three healthy adults (18+) visitors per day. One visitor is allowed in the room at a time. This is for inpatient units only, not the Emergency

Department.

Updated restrictions are as follows:

• Up to three healthy adults (18+) visitors per day, per patient on inpatient units. Only one visitor in the room at a time.

• Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Emergency Department visitation is at the discretion of the ED staff.

• No visitors will be allowed for COVID+ patients or those patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well. You can call the nurse’s desk to inquire about virtual visits.

• Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.

• All visitors will be asked COVID screening questions.

• Masks are mandatory when inside the hospital.

• Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care. The hospital front entrance remains closed after 5 p.m. and on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through the Emergency Department.

When you visit, please wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the building. Practice social distancing when you are in the hospital, and limit the personal belongings you bring with you. Limit your visit to the patient’s room only. Masks are required at all times. If you have any of the following symptoms, please do not visit the hospital:

• Fever

• Chills

• Persistent cough

• Shortness of breath

• Difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Loss of taste or smell

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Congestion or runny nose

• Body aches