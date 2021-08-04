Martin General restricting number of visitors due to increased COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. – Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and Martin County’s shift to a red county (high level of community transmission), Martin General Hospital is restricting all visitation effective Thursday. This includes both inpatient units and the Emergency Department.

The hospital front entrance will close at 5 p.m. each weekday and be closed on weekends until further notice. Anyone needing entry to the hospital during those times should come to the Emergency Department.

The health and safety of patients, patient families and hospital staff is our top priority. Martin General will continue to monitor the CDC Data Tracker and adjust visitation according to the level of community transmission. Any changes to our visitation policy will be posted on our Facebook page and on our website, MartinGeneral.com.

Other COVID guidelines:

• All those entering the hospital will be asked COVID screening questions and have your temperature taken.

• Masks are mandatory at all times inside the hospital. Masks should be worn for the duration of your visit, even if you are in a family member’s room.

• For outpatient procedures, only the patient is allowed in the treatment area unless he or she needs assistance walking or is a minor.

• Those with appointments on the 3rd floor may have one person accompany them to the appointment.

• Certain items may be dropped off for patients (electronic devices such as tablets and phones, phone chargers). Please inquire about bringing items to the hospital prior to drop off.

• No visitors are allowed for COVID+ patients or patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well.

• Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.

We ask that when you come to the hospital, please wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the building. Practice physical distancing when you are in the hospital and limit the personal belongings you bring with you.