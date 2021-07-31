Masks required indoors at all Wake County and City of Raleigh buildings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in North Carolina, masks will now be required indoors at all Wake County and City of Raleigh facilities for employees and the public, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced.

The mask requirement goes into effect on Monday at all Wake County and City of Raleigh buildings.

During a press conference on Friday, Wake County officials said more than 70 percent of adults in Wake County have been vaccinated, but cases are continuing to increase.

Officials said the updated mask policy is to change the trajectory of the virus.

“We have always encouraged the wearing of masks as an important tool in helping slow the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Marchell Adams-David. “In light of the highly contagious Delta variant, we are adopting updated CDC recommendations to wear face coverings indoors.”

On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Several local governments have changed masks policies this week. On Friday, Garner, Wake Forest and Fayetteville announced new mask policies that go into effect Monday.

Beginning Thursday, Cumberland County will require masks in all county government buildings, regardless of vaccination status, County Manager Amy Cannon said on Wednesday night.

Additionally, anyone entering Durham City Hall will be required to wear a mask beginning Monday, according to Mayor Steve Schewel.

Johnston County has not made an announcement regarding masks and Chatham County said it is not contemplating reinstating indoor masks requirements at this time.

Both counties have high transmission and substantial transmission, respectively.