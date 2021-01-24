Mass COVID-19 vaccination event begins at Greenville Convention Center with ‘soft open’ for appointees on Sunday

The mass COVID-19 vaccination event scheduled to begin Monday at the Greenville Convention Center, had a “soft opening” on Sunday with scheduled appointments. (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday’s mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Greenville Convention Center got an early start Sunday with a “soft open,” a Vidant Health official on location told WNCT on Sunday.

The official start to the mass vaccination, put together by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department, is Monday morning. However, WNCT’s Ford Sanders reports the first round started on Sunday with the first batch of appointments starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers said they’re the first of what will eventually be thousands of vaccinations every week. Sunday’s appointments were few in number with the rest of the appointments scheduled for Monday and beyond.

The mass vaccination was announced earlier this week and was eligible to eligible community members throughout eastern North Carolina as defined by the state of North Carolina’s health guidelines. Appointments are be required for eligible community members.

Online scheduling began Friday and, after some technical issues with the online scheduling tool, people were able to log online and complete the scheduling process.