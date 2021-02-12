Mass vaccination clinic underway at Raleigh’s PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of cars lined up Thursday for Wake County’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site.

PNC Arena is hosting a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday and Saturday in coordination with Wake County Public Health.

This is the county’s third mass vaccination site.

Health care workers and those 65 and older were eligible for the appointment-only vaccine clinic at PNC Arena.

“Came through the line. Bam! Shot’s done,” said Claudia Carroll.

Carroll said she’s been waiting for an appointment for more than a month. She tried going to a clinic in Johnston County, but was turned away when they ran out of doses.

Wake County’s waitlist has received more than 94,000 requests since mid-January.

Cara Menard said she signed up for a vaccine through multiple providers in hopes she could receive one.

“I just signed up for any place I saw that I could sign up for,” she said. “I went through Walgreens, Wake County and I just kept searching other places in North Carolina.”

The county notified people Friday if they were eligible to make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.

“I was pretty excited. I called my mom immediately and said I get to get the vaccination. I get to start this process. It was an exhilarating moment,” said McKenna Seward.

Seward works with immune compromised children and said getting her shot will keep them safe.

“It’s something that will help the greater good. We’re living through something that nobody thought we’d be living through. It’s important to take what the scientist say and make sure you’re doing your part,” she said.

A total of 2,100 doses were available on Thursday.

Those who were able receive their first dose on Thursday could schedule their second dose as well.

Wake County Public Health and the PNC Arena also partnered with WakeMed Health and Hospitals, UNC REX Healthcare, and Duke Raleigh Hospital for the clinic.

Vanessa Hatch said getting the vaccine signified a step toward a safer future.

“I want to continue to live. I have three relatives that have passed from COVID out of state. It’s very hard to see that and you can’t be there for them. I had friends that passed from COVID as well. I’m asking people to wear their mask and be safe,” Hatch said.

All appointments for Thursday and Saturday are full.