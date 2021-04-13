Misinformation got you iffy about the COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what’s true about them

(WNCN) — With all of North Carolina’s adult population now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a number of myths about the shot have kept many from getting theirs.

As misinformation spreads via the internet or by word of mouth, here are some of the most common misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines, dispelled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MYTH #1: Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

According to the CDC, that answer is no. In fact, health officials say none of the current vaccines or those in development in the United States have live viruses that cause COVID-19.

The CDC says the vaccines are meant to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.

As a result, inoculated persons may experience a fever, body aches, chills, or nausea, among other side effects. The CDC says such side effects are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

MYTH #2: After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, will I test positive for COVID-19 on a viral test?

The CDC says this is not true. Neither the authorized and recommended vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson or those in clinical trials can cause you to test positive on viral COVID-19 tests.

If your body develops an immune response—the goal of vaccination—there is a possibility you may test positive on some antibody tests.

Antibody tests indicate you had a previous infection and that you may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts are currently looking at how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.

MYTH #3: If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, according to the CDC. In fact, health officials say you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19.

Why? Experts are not sure how long you may be protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.

Although rare, it is possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again.

MYTH #4: Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day?

Interested in getting the vaccine and having a baby, too? You can.

According to the CDC, if you are trying to become pregnant now or want to get pregnant in the future, you may receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to you.

There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta.

In addition, there is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines.