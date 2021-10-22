Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

RALEIGH — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available for more North Carolinians. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to help strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19 infections.

“COVID-19 booster shots are an important tool to provide additional protection against COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD. “I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster.”

The Moderna COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for individuals who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting, or health conditions. This includes people:

65 years or older, and

18 years or older who: live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility; have underlying medical conditions; work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers; or, live or work in a place where many people live together (for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities).



The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 18 and older who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer-BioNTech (COMINARTY) booster shots have been available since Sept. 24 for North Carolinians at high risk for serious illness or exposure and who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Additionally, individuals are now able to receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NCDHHS encourages individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.

“Today’s announcement expands eligibility to more North Carolinians who could benefit from additional protection against COVID-19,” Secretary Cohen said. “If you aren’t yet vaccinated, don’t wait. We are seeing this virus attack those who are unvaccinated at a much higher rate than those who are vaccinated.”

Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. People do not need a doctor’s note to get a booster shot and may self-attest to eligibility. Individuals who want to receive a booster shot will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the vaccine brand they originally received. Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary. At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available.

North Carolina’s actions are based on recommendations from the CDC. Read the CDC’s full statement here.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine boosters and additional doses are available on NCDHHS’s website.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina or to find a vaccine location, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.