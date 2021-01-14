More than a dozen newborns test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- New data shows a disturbing demographic contracting the coronavirus. A number of newborns in our area have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County officials confirm that 16 newborns have tested positive just within the last month.

The data does not say if the newborns were born with it, or if they caught it after birth, but it adds to an already stressful situation for local medical providers, who are bracing for a post-holiday surge in patients.

The CDC says newborns getting COVID is uncommon, but not unlikely.

Health officials say when newborns get the virus, it’s reported the symptoms they have range in what we see in adults. Some are asymptomatic, while other cases are serious.

FOX 46 is checking with North Carolina health officials for statewide numbers on this, and get a little more context on the numbers. We will let you know when they get back to us.