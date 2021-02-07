Mother, daughter get COVID vaccine together while holding hands at church in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother and her daughter got vaccinated against COVID-19 together while holding hands at a church in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Novant Health says that Ramell Whitley, 101, and daughter Mary Whitley, 81, got vaccinated together at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

Ramell Whitley, 101,

Local pharmacies are getting ready to play bigger roles in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

In the coming weeks, the White House will send doses directly to independent pharmacies across North Carolina. The federal pharmacy program will help expand how and where people can get vaccinated.

A locally-owned pharmacy in High Point is standing by for its first shipment.

“We have been doing training and been getting our storage ready, so we have the temperature monitor ready to go, all setup and just waiting for the vaccines to come in,” said Fiona Cole, a pharmacist at Nolan’s Family Pharmacy.

Cole will be responsible for storing, administering, monitoring, and reporting vaccinations.

She opened Nolan’s Family Pharmacy in High Point last February. A year later, she’s helping her community overcome the greatest public health emergency of our lifetime.

The program is a collaboration between the federal government and pharmacy partners. Initially, one million doses will be distributed to 6,500 stores nationwide.

Next week is when select retail pharmacies will receive a limited vaccine supply. For now, people will have to wait to visit their neighborhood pharmacy until the shot becomes more widely available.