N.C. sets second-highest record for number of new daily COVID-19 cases with nearly 7,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday. There were 6,819 new cases reported.

North Carolina averaged nearly 6,000 cases per day over the past week, with the 7-day rolling average reaching a record high of 5,944.

The state is averaging about 1,200 more cases per day than a week ago, when that average was 4,745 cases per day.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the state did not set a record number of hospitalizations.

Currently, there are 2,520 people in hospitals, 25 fewer than Saturday. Sunday is the first time in 10 days that the number of hospitalized patients decreased from one day to the next.



The percent positive is up to 11.6 percent based on Friday’s testing results. Sunday is the fifth straight day and the 12th time in 13 days that it’s been in double figures.

There were 27 more deaths reported, making it the 15th straight day of at least 10 and the sixth straight day with at least 25.

The state has averaged 40 deaths per day over the past week. The total number of deaths is up to 5,823.