Nash County to host COVID-19 vaccination free drive-thru clinic

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 1 p.m. Thursday at Nash Central High School for the start of Phase 1B, Group 1.

The clinic is limited to residents who are 75 years and older. The health department has approxiamtely 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available and will administer them on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nash Central High School is located at 4279 Nash Central High Road. Participants in the event must enter from the student entrance on South Old Carriage Road. The school is currently closed to classroom instruction.

Nash County Health Director Bill Hill said he is pleased to move on to the next phase of vaccine distribution more quickly than expected. “We look forward to this opportunity to inoculate a very important and high-risk sector of our population,” Hill said. “We hope to see residents 75 years and older take this opportunity to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.”

Once participants have received their shot, they will be given an appointment card informing them of the date they will get their second dose. There will be a 21-day waiting period before the follow-up dose is due.

For more information on COVID-19 and the vaccination process, contact the Nash County Health Department at 252-459-9819.