NC adds more than 120 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of deaths being attributed to COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to grow as health officials announced 125 on Friday.
The total number of deaths has reached at least 8,464.
Hospitalizations dropped again to 3,512 – its lowest number since Jan. 1 (3,492).
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 7,436 new cases on Friday bringing the state’s total to 705,535.
More than 8.3 million tests have been completed.