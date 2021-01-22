NC adds more than 120 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Hands of a laboratory worker holding positive test tube for COVID-19 coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of deaths being attributed to COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to grow as health officials announced 125 on Friday.

The total number of deaths has reached at least 8,464.

Hospitalizations dropped again to 3,512 – its lowest number since Jan. 1 (3,492).

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 7,436 new cases on Friday bringing the state’s total to 705,535.

More than 8.3 million tests have been completed.

