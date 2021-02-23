NC bars, restaurants seek to end curfew rules as health official hints at easing COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We could soon see restrictions easing in North Carolina.

The current stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday.

North Carolina’s bar and tavern association is asking Gov. Roy Cooper to allow customers back inside and end the curfew as COVID-19 numbers decline and more vaccines are distributed.

CBS 17 asked state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen about easing restrictions earlier Tuesday.

“We’re only six weeks away from that moment, but it’s great that we’ve moved away from that. And that is exactly why the governor is looking at ways we can ease restrictions going forward — I think he’ll be announcing those later this week,” Cohen said.

President of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association Zack Medford said they’re asking the governor to allow bars to operate at 30 percent capacity inside and to let them serve until 11 p.m. with safety measures in place.