NC counties deal with ‘inflated waitlists’ as people sign up in multiple places to get COVID-19 vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some local health departments in North Carolina are seeing what they call ‘inflated waitlists’ for the COVID-19 vaccine as some people are signing up in multiple counties to see where they can get in first.

But once these individuals get a call back to get vaccinated, they are not always calling all of the other counties back to have their names taken off those lists.

While there is nothing wrong with signing up with more than one county, some places are seeing inflated waitlists which makes it hard for them to know when they’ll be ready to move to group 3.

In Wake County, 78,000 people are on the waitlist for groups 1 and 2 and in Chatham County, they have 11,000 people waiting for a vaccine.

Officials in these counties said it is likely that some of those people have already received their first dose of the vaccine in another county.

In Orange County, communications director Todd McGee said there are 18,000 people still on their waitlist for groups 1 and 2.

“I think it’s an inflated list, we just don’t know how inflated,” McGee said.

He said Orange County has around 22,000 people who are 65 and older, and about that many people have been vaccinated in Orange County, according to NCDHHS.

“It’s doubtful that we have 18,000 people that are just from Orange County,” McGee said.

McGee said he thinks a lot of the people on their waitlist are from other counties and likely are already vaccinated.

“Every week we’re getting people saying ‘yes, you can go and take me off,’ but it’s us reaching out to them and being proactive,'” McGee said.

He said when people don’t call the county to have their name taken off the list, it makes it hard for them to know when they will be able to move on to the next phase.

“It brings up concerns about if it’s possible that they could end up causing a dose to go to waste, simply because they didn’t take themselves off,” McGee said.

That’s why he said it is important that if you already got your vaccine, that you let the other counties know so they can prepare for the next phase.

“Our goal is to get every dose that we get in someone’s arms very quickly, within a week at the latest,” McGee said. “We’ve been able to do that so far, and we want to keep that up and make sure we’re not wasting any vaccines.”

McGee said that if you need to cancel an appointment with Orange County you can respond to the weekly email reminder the county sends and let them know you need to be taken off the list.