NC counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations seeing higher case counts; see where you live ranks

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – North Carolina counted its highest number of COVID-19 in more than two months on Wednesday. At the same time, the number of people in the hospital continues to rise. Wednesday marked 11 days in a row with increases.

The pattern has not been seen since the peak of cases over the winter holidays.

It’s why public health officials continue to urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Counties with higher vaccination rates have seen lower new case counts.

Statewide, 60 percent of adults have had at least one shot. That rate is lower in many counties.

Counties like Wake, Durham and Orange have some of the highest vaccine take-up rates in the Triangle with 57 percent, 55 percent and 63 percent adults fully vaccinated respectively.

On the flip side, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson counties have some of the lowest in the region with 21 percent, 27 percent and 36 percent adults fully vaccinated respectively.

In those counties with higher vaccination rates, there were lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Wake County had 50 cases per 100,000 people, Durham County had 39 cases per 100,000 people, and Orange County has 34 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest NCDHHS data.

When looking at those counties with lower vaccination rates, new case numbers were larger. Hoke County had 112 cases per 100,000 people, Cumberland County had 147 cases per 100,000 people, and Sampson County had 105 cases per 100,000 people.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper said he was concerned about the increased case counts in lower vaccinated communities.

“I would request, plead with community leaders to step up tell people, look I’ve been vaccinated, I know it’s safe,” said Cooper.

Increases in infections are now outpacing vaccinations. The state has still not announced new plans to slow this renewed spread.

“We’re in a race really with COVID-19 and the Delta variant and we want to win that race and we can win it by getting people vaccinated,” said Cooper.

View your county’s case counts below:

View your county’s vaccination rates below: