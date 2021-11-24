NC COVID-19 November 24 update: 2,318 new cases, 34 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 2,318 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day moving average of new cases is currently averaging around 2,000 new cases per day – the highest since the end of October.

Overall, the state has reported 1,524,078 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 5.9%.

1,113 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up one patient from yesterday.

25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2.4% of those hospitalized are children.

The percent of children hospitalized has tripled over the past two months.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 13,235,000 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 72% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 68% of adults are fully vaccinated. 57% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,676 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 34 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics: