NC governor, health leaders to give update Tuesday amid alarming COVID data spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Amidst an alarming surge in cases and a record spike in infection rates statewide, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will give a COVID-19 Task Force Update Tuesday.

Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share an update on COVID-19 and inclement weather at 2:00 PM today. Watch live here: https://t.co/1BMRzmOLlK — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 4, 2022

The news conference will be held from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 2 p.m. and will be carried live on FOX 46 Charlotte.

The infection rate jumped to a record 29.4% on Tuesday with 10,296 new cases, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day.

(NCDHHS)

3,008 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, nearly 2,000 more than this time a month ago.

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg EMS leaders said their staff was overwhelmed by the volume of 911 calls and needed resources. They have requested an additional 25 ambulances and 50 more personnel from FEMA and state officials.

In Charlotte, residents who headed to StarMed test sites waited for hours and hours on Monday after weather wreaked havoc in the area causing delayed openings and staffing issues. Last week, StarMed had more than 20 employees out after they tested positive for the virus.

Novant Health said about 85% of their patients who have been hospitalized have not had the vaccine.