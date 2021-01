RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC National Guard has been mobilized to help health providers continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement released by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations.”