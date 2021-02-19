NC ranks 38th nationally in COVID-19 vaccine doses received per capita, but more is on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina ranks 38th nationally in the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine it has received on a per capita basis, a review of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

While CDC data shows the state has received a total of more than 2 million doses so far as of Thursday, that works out to just 19,788 doses for every 100,000 people, putting it on the edge of the bottom quartile.

And more is on the way: Separate data sets show the state is due to receive 201,240 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week — 100,620 first and second doses. That’s an increase of 60 percent from the 126,750 total doses received each week over the past month.

Most states are in line to receive between 50 percent and 60 percent more doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

North Carolina’s allocations of the Moderna vaccine will hold steady next week at 199,000 total doses — 99,500 first and second doses — according to the CDC data.

So far, most states have received between 18,000 and 26,000 doses for every 100,000 residents.

With 10.5 million people, North Carolina a larger population than the top six states — Alaska, Connecticut, West Virginia, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire — combined.

Alaska — which has a population roughly 15 times smaller than North Carolina’s — leads the nation with 37,120 doses delivered per capita.

Doctors, health experts and leaders across the state have made a near-universal appeal for weeks and months to the federal government for more doses of the vaccine, blaming shortages in supply for the bottleneck in the inoculation process.

“We are ready to receive more. We would love to receive more. We’ve asked to receive more,” said Dr. Erica Pettigrew, the medical director for the UNC Medical Center’s COVID vaccine clinic.

The federal government allocates doses based on how many people older than 18 a state has.

Chris Mackey, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s at least partly because wintry weather led to delays in the shipment of thousands of doses of the vaccine.

She said Gov. Roy Cooper continues to push the federal government for the maximum doses possible, and that doses sent to the state wind up in people’s arms.

“We’re pushing to get more vaccine for our state,” Cooper said Thursday.

State data show 1.7 million of the 1.8 million total doses that have arrived in North Carolina — 93 percent — have been administered, including 105 percent of the first doses. The difference in the numbers between the CDC and the state are primarily due to lags in data reporting.