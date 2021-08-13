NC Rep. Keith Kidwell says he’s in the hospital after wife diagnosed with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Rep. Keith Kidwell, who serves District 79 and Beaufort County, announced on Friday that he is in the hospital after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19.

House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Kidwell’s hospitalization to the News & Observer Friday afternoon. The Raleigh publication IndyWeek.com first reported the news on Thursday.

It was unclear whether Kidwell had COVID-19. IndyWeek.com reported Kidwell had symptoms associated with coronavirus. The publication reported Rep. Larry Pittman, a Concord Republican, read a message from Kidwell on the NC House floor on Thursday, saying “My fever seems to have gone Just walking to the bathroom is exhausting.”

Kidwell has been vocal about not wearing a mask. He is the chief sponsor of House Bill 572, which would not allow Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order to require vaccination. The bill passed the NC House in May but has not moved further in the NC Senate.

The Beaufort County Republican Party was asking people to gather outside Vidant Beaufort Hospital Friday evening at 6:30 to pray for the Kidwells.