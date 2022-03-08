RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID cases fall and masks come off, life as we knew it is slowly making its return.

There was a crowd of community members, local, national, and state leaders Monday afternoon during the Amgen groundbreaking in Holly Springs.

For the most part, everyone ditched their masks.

“I think everybody is ready to move on,” said State Representative Erin Pare (R-37).

Pare is one of 70 Republican state representatives who signed a letter calling on Governor Roy Cooper to end the COVID State of Emergency that was put in place on March 10, 2020.

“I know that parents are frustrated. A lot of people are ready to live normal lives. One of the things we got to do is to get more people vaccinated and boosted,” stated Gov. Cooper.

Cooper also said that part of this order helps to assure that there are enough people to give out COVID vaccines.

“Vaccines are very widely available to everyone who wants a vaccine. I think that’s another key point to this time for this emergency executive order to be over,” Pare mentioned.

The state of emergency, or executive order no. 116, also allows the state to ask for federal help and among other things, access state emergency and disaster relief funds.

According to Ballotpedia, as of Friday, COVID-19 emergency orders have expired in 27 states and are active in 23 states.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant asked Cooper if there’s an end date for the state of emergency.

“We are working on that right now -yes,” Cooper said.

Cooper did tell us he plans to work with lawmakers to make some permanent changes that are in his executive orders now.