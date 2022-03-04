RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to fall.

A weekly report released Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services added another 12,400 post-vaccination cases to a running total that has reached more than 520,000 since the start of 2021.

The newest total covers the week ending Feb. 19 and is down from the roughly 15,000 that were reported during the previous week. Those weekly totals have fallen every week since mid-January — a decline that mirrors the drop-off in all new cases as the surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to fade.

(Source: NCDHHS)

With a total of 520,379 breakthrough cases, 8.6 percent of the state’s 6.1 million fully vaccinated people have reported one. The NCDHHS report does not indicate how many of those fully vaccinated people received booster doses.

The agency also says the omicron variant accounted for more than 99 percent of the samples sequenced at laboratories. It was at 99 percent for the previous two weeks.

The unvaccinated accounted for 64 percent of overall hospitalizations — roughly the same rate as the past two weeks — but made up a slightly smaller share of those in ICUs. They accounted for 69 percent of patients in intensive care during the week ending Feb. 19, down from 73 percent the week before.

NCDHHS says 9 percent of people both hospitalized and in intensive care that week received a booster shot — roughly the same rate as before.

The percentage of emergency-room visits for COVID-like symptoms — a key early indicator of a potential surge — continued its monthlong drop, falling to 4 percent for the week ending Feb. 26. It peaked six weeks earlier at 26 percent.