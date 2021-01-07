NC sets new record high of daily COVID-19 cases with 10,398

Staff members wait for the next in line at a COVID-19 testing facility of the Municipal Health Authority GGD, in Utrecht, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte imposed a tough lockdown Monday night in a speech to the nation ordering all non-essential shops and businesses such as hair salons, museums and theaters to close as coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands rise sharply despite a two-month partial lockdown. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 10,398 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a record high amid the pandemic.

Thursday marks the first time North Carolina topped 10,000.

It is nearly 900 more than the previous single-day record of 9,527 that was set on New Year’s Day.

The state has added 53,201 cases just in seven days in January. That’s more than North Carolina had from March 2 (when the state began counting) through June 21 — a span of 112 days.

Hospitalizations also increased to a new record of 3,960.

North Carolina’s death total related to the virus hit 7,213 – an increase of 137 from Wednesday’s 7,076.

Thursday is the second-highest single-day total of deaths reported, second only to the 155 that came in on Dec. 30, 2020.