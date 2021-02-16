NCDHHS Adds New Resources and Tools to Spanish Language COVID-19 Vaccination Website

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has added new resources to its Spanish language COVID-19 vaccination website, Protégete a ti y a los demás. ¡VACÚNATE!, including a new video on COVID-19 vaccines and tools for understanding vaccination groups and finding locations to get vaccinated.



Protégete a ti y a los demás. ¡VACÚNATE! is part of North Carolina’s commitment to providing everyone with access to COVID-19 information and vaccines. To support this guiding principle, North Carolina is drawing upon the experience and expertise of Latinx/Hispanic leaders to develop and implement its vaccine plan.

Protégete a ti y a los demás. ¡VACÚNATE! was developed in collaboration with Raleigh-based artist Rafael A. Osuba, founder of the El Quixote Festival and well-known for his work as an artist, publisher, producer and art advocate. Osuba created the motion graphic that focuses on the importance of COVID-19 vaccine for the Hispanic/Latinx community.

This video and other resources are available on the NCDHHS Spanish language website, Vacunate.nc.gov. They are designed to help Spanish speakers learn about the COVID-19 vaccines, find out when they are eligible, determine when and where they can get vaccinated and find resources to encourage vaccination within their communities.

Find My Vaccine Group walks you through a series of questions to determine your vaccine group, and you can sign up to be notified when your group is ready for vaccination.

walks you through a series of questions to determine your vaccine group, and you can sign up to be notified when your group is ready for vaccination. Find a Vaccine Location is a search tool that lets you enter your ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers.

is a search tool that lets you enter your ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers. Demographic data for COVID-19 vaccines are now available by county on the vaccine data dashboard .

for COVID-19 vaccines are now available by county on the vaccine data . A wide range of videos in Spanish can be found here.

To learn more, visit Vacunate.nc.gov.