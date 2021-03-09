NCDHHS Expands Demographic Data on Vaccine Dashboard

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide more demographic data on people who are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Users will be able to see vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender, and age group by county, by week, and since vaccinations began. The information will be displayed on a new tab named “Demographics” on the dashboard.



The new Demographics page will allow people to see week-to-week progress statewide and by county. The charts on this page can be filtered to show:

Of the vaccines administered each week what percent were administered by race, ethnicity, age group and gender. The data can be viewed by percent of people at least partially vaccinated and percent of people fully vaccinated. A cumulative total is also presented.

The percent of the population by race, ethnicity, age group and gender that has been partially or fully vaccinated. A cumulative total is also presented.

The Vaccination Summary also includes new information, including:

Percent of the population at least partially vaccinated

Percent of the population fully vaccinated

Single-shot doses allocated by the federal government, arrived in North Carolina, total doses administered and percent arrived doses administered for both NC providers and the Federal Long-Term Care program

North Carolina has been recognized for the quality and transparency of its vaccine data dashboard. For the second week in a row, Bloomberg News scored North Carolina as best in the nation on data quality, reporting race and ethnicity data for nearly 100 percent of people vaccinated in the state.



Data by demographics do not currently include information on doses that have been administered in NC through federal programs. Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire NC population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The data shown are preliminary and may change. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to NCDHHS.