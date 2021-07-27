NCDHHS mandates all state healthcare employees get COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services told its employees in a memo Tuesday it was a requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September.

The letter, which first circulated after NC House Speaker Tim Moore issued a press release against the action, states that employees who are not fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 will “be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, for unacceptable personal conduct.”

Moore said in a statement Tuesday night he was not in favor of this action.

“I have personally been vaccinated against COVID-19, and I have done my best to help educate the public and urge others to get vaccinated if they choose to do so. But at the end of the day, the decision whether or not to vaccinate is a personal one and should be made between a doctor and patient. North Carolinians will not be bullied into being vaccinated against their will, particularly with a vaccine that has yet to be approved by the FDA.

“Our healthcare workers are certainly capable of weighing the risks and benefits and can make their own decision about the vaccine. This mandate could force healthcare workers to choose between their employment and their conscience. Now is not the time to risk losing any of our healthcare workers who have been at the front lines of this pandemic.”

The memo did state that more than 75% of the NCDHHS staff were vaccinated.

All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalization and death. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be widely available through a variety of sources: your facility or a partner facility will host vaccination clinics, and many retail pharmacies, physician’s offices, and other community sites will provide vaccinations at no cost. Visit MySpot.nc.gov to find a location in your community.