NCDHHS Partnering with health systems on large-scale vaccine events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with health systems, local health departments, and community health centers across the state to host large community vaccine events for people currently eligible to be vaccinated. More than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events.

“The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort.”



Partners were selected based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities. NC Emergency Management and the National Guard are also providing support in some locations. Vaccine events will be held in the following counties:

Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society

Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society Cabarrus County: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Chatham County: UNC Health

UNC Health Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Durham County: Duke Health

Duke Health Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Forsyth County Department of Public Health Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Guilford County: Cone Health

Cone Health Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)

Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health) Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Johnston County: UNC Health

UNC Health Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center

Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Orange County: UNC Health

UNC Health Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Pitt County: Vidant Health

Vidant Health Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth, and others

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or legal status. As the vaccine rollout moves to the next phases, those within earlier prioritization groups will remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



Vaccine supplies are very limited, and most people will have to wait, even if you are in one of the early phases. Many North Carolinians want to understand more about vaccines. NCDHHS launched a new campaign, “You have a spot. Take your shot.” to provide all North Carolinians with honest information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side-effects, and reactions. Information, including a searchable list of participating health departments and hospitals, is available at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.



The vaccine prioritization is designed to save lives and prevent spread while vaccine supplies are limited. Everyone has a spot, and you can find yours at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.