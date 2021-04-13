NCDHHS pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday they will follow suit and pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a virtual news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled.”

The FDA and CDC recommended on Tuesday that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine be pulled temporarily over blood clot concerns. Rare cases have been reported in the U.S. and the vaccine has already been paused on the federal level.

While not making it a mandate, U.S. officials recommended that it also be paused on the county level until further investigating.

So far about 174,000 North Carolinians have received the J&J vaccine.

Atrium Health also announced on Tuesday they will pause J&J vaccine distribution.