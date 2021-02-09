NCDHHS reports 10,000th death in North Carolina due to COVID-19

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service on Tuesday reported that North Carolina has reached a sobering milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic — more than 10,000 North Carolinians have died from the virus. The state also surpassed 800,000 total cases.
“Together we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community”
Both CDC and NCDHHS guidelines say everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing hands often to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina,” Secretary Cohen said. “Our most powerful tools to help protect ourselves and our loved ones are to practice the 3Ws and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
