NCDHHS reports 10,000th death in North Carolina due to COVID-19

FEBRUARY 9, 2021 — The Elon University Poll has found that a growing number of North Carolina adults are in favor of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, with 12 percent saying they have already received the vaccine and another 45 percent saying they will get the shots once they are available to them. That’s an increase from 33 percent in favor of the vaccine in October and 40.5 percent in December, with 67 percent of N.C. adults now saying they have received the vaccine or will take it once it’s available.

The survey of 1,455 N.C. adult residents conducted Jan. 29-31 found that 20 percent say they will not get the vaccine and 24 percent say they are not sure whether they will. The percent of respondents saying they will not get the vaccine has remained relatively level, moving from 25 percent in October to 20.5 percent in December.

"Hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines has declined substantially among North Carolina residents since we started tracking vaccine intentions last October,” said Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and associate professor of political science. “As expected, many people who were unsure about the vaccine have now taken at least one dose or plan to take it when available. However, we did not find evidence that many in the 'no' camp are changing their minds, and the vast majority of the state remains at least a little worried about adverse side effects.”

Nearly two-thirds of residents say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 23 percent are “only a little worried” and 15 percent are “not worried at all,” the Elon Poll has found.

Among those who have received the vaccine, 46 percent say the experience was “very easy” and another 25 percent say it was “somewhat easy.” Getting to that point in the process has proved challenging, though. Among those who have unsuccessfully sought to get the vaccine, 63 percent said appointments were not available or weren’t available at a nearby location, 20 percent said they discovered they were not eligible and 17 percent listed other reasons they were not able to secure an appointment.