FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest numbers released from the NC Department of Health & Human Services reports 14,998 COVID-19 cases were reported from Friday-Sunday.

There are 2,651 hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Monday morning.

The state reported 3,778 new cases as of noon Monday, the third straight day that lower case numbers have been reported. The seven-day average remains over 5,000 for the fourth day in a row.

