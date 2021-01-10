NCDHHS reports over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,000 less than Saturday

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) –The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 8,833 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday. That number is down from the 11,581 new cases reported.

The NCDHHS also reports 3,774 patients hospitalized in the state. There were 142 more deaths from the virus, bringing the state total to 7,567.

The daily percentage positive is at 13.7% for the state. That’s down from the 14.8% rate reported on Saturday.

On Saturday, according to the NCDHHS, a single-day record of 11,581 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state. Saturday was the second time in three days that a single-day record was set and the third straight day more than 10,000 new cases were reported.

The state’s seven-day average is up to nearly 8,000 new cases per day.