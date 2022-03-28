GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live Cafecito and Spanish language tele-town hall on Tuesday, March 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Key topics include:

COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness for children ages 5 and older

What it means to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Current recommendations for women who are pregnant or may become pregnant

Tips for a healthier spring and summer season

Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else. The vaccine provides a safe, tested way to keep families healthy, yet the majority of Hispanic children who are eligible for a vaccine haven’t received their first dose.

To date, only 21% of Hispanic children ages 5-11 and 52% of Hispanic adolescents ages 12-17 in North Carolina have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In comparison, 78% of Hispanic North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one dose. Vaccination numbers for both children and teens are below vaccination rates for any other Hispanic age group in the state.

In addition, many Hispanic and Latino residents are overdue for their booster dose. Of those who are eligible, nearly 64% have not received their booster. This percentage is larger than any other racial or ethnic group in the state.

Participants include Edith M. Nieves López, M.D., FAAP, a community pediatrician, advocate, and grassroots organizer; Lwiza Escobar Garcia, LMSW, community engagement specialist in the Wake County Department of Public Health and Human Services; and Yazmin Garcia Rico, MSW, director of Latinx and Hispanic Policy and Strategy for NCDHHS.

The NCDHHS social media platforms will host the livestream: Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, where viewers can submit questions. People can also dial into the event by calling (855) 756-7520, Ext. 80196#.