NCDHHS to host live fireside chat on COVID-19 vaccines and rural communities this Tuesday

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat for rural communities on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.



NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D, will be joined by Patrick Woodie, president of the NC Rural Center, and Bishop Paul Leeland, resident bishop of the Western North Carolina Conference United Methodist Church. Kelly Calabria, president and CEO of the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation (FHLI), will moderate the event.



The event will stream live from the NCDHHS, NC Rural Center and WNCCUMC social media accounts, and through a telephone townhall feature. To access the fireside chat, click on one of the following links at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday:

NCDHHS: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

NC Rural Center: Facebook and Twitter

WNCCUMC: Facebook and Twitter

FHLI: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

The fireside chat can also be accessed through the telephone town hall feature by calling 855-756-7520 and using extension 73943#.



This event and other live series events are part of the state’s ongoing public engagement to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure access to timely information, resources and COVID-19 vaccines. The fireside chat also supports the state’s continued efforts to better understand and address the barriers and concerns that exist within communities. Currently, more than half of adults in North Carolina are at least partially vaccinated and about 46% are fully vaccinated.



To help ensure access to the fireside chat, the state plans to alert community members through a phone call where they can listen in to the event. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the event by phone and via social media. NCDHHS also encourages people to submit questions in advance by emailing socialmedia@dhhs.nc.gov.



In addition to the May 25 event, NCDHHS will also be hosting a live fireside chat for parents and adolescents on COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, May 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live across NCDHHS’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.