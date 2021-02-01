NCDHHS to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Live Online Fireside Chat Series

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will kick off a new live stream talk series to address and provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.



NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. will host the inaugural fireside chat featuring Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II as its first guest. Spectacular Magazine Publisher and CEO Phyllis Coley will moderate and the event will stream live on the following:

NCDHHS: Facebook and Twitter

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Repairers of the Breach: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

The fireside chats are part of the state’s ongoing public engagement to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure equitable access to timely information, resources, and COVID-19 vaccines.



Each talk will be hosted by an NCDHHS official and will feature health experts, community leaders, and others who serve historically marginalized populations and rural communities.

To access the inaugural fireside chat, click on one of the links provided above at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.