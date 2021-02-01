NCDHHS to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Live Online Fireside Chat Series

Coronavirus

by: NCDHHS Communications

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will kick off a new live stream talk series to address and provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. 

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. will host the inaugural fireside chat featuring Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II as its first guest. Spectacular Magazine Publisher and CEO Phyllis Coley will moderate and the event will stream live on the following: 

The fireside chats are part of the state’s ongoing public engagement to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure equitable access to timely information, resources, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Each talk will be hosted by an NCDHHS official and will feature health experts, community leaders, and others who serve historically marginalized populations and rural communities. 

To access the inaugural fireside chat, click on one of the links provided above at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV