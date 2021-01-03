Nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, over 3,500 hospitalizations on Sunday

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a new record for hospitalizations on Sunday.

The NCDHHS reported the number of people hospitalized increased to a new record of 3,576, up 97 from Saturday.

The state has averaged 3,421 hospitalized patients over the past seven days, a record high for the seven-day rolling average, according to WNCN.

The NCDHHS also reports there were 6,487 new cases reported across the state Sunday. Sunday is the fifth day in a row with at least 6,000 new cases. The daily average of 6,871 new cases over the past seven days is also at a record level and that average has increased by more than 500 since Saturday

The percent positive remains high at 13.6 percent based on testing results from Friday. The percent positive has been at 13 percent (nearly three times as high as the five percent state and federal health leaders recommend) or higher for seven days straight.

Another 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,910 and putting the state on pace to reach 7,000 deaths by the end of the week.